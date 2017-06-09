With time running out, Florida Legislature remains split

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida schools would get nearly $11.7 billion under a measure that the Florida House passed.

The House on Friday voted 107-6 for a school funding measure. The House also voted 111-4 for a separate bill that would provide money for economic development and tourism marketing programs.

Gov. Rick Scott called legislators back to town for a three-day special session that is scheduled to end Friday.

If legislators fail to reach a final deal, schools could lose billions in funding.

Senate President Joe Negron says the Senate won’t approve the two bills unless House Republicans and Scott agree to back top Senate priorities.

Negron says the Senate wants to restore $75 million worth of university projects Scott vetoed. The Senate also wants to restore some budget cuts to hospitals.

