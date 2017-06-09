With time running out, Florida Legislature remains split

Associated press Published:
AP Photo/Steve Cannon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida schools would get nearly $11.7 billion under a measure that the Florida House passed.

The House on Friday voted 107-6 for a school funding measure. The House also voted 111-4 for a separate bill that would provide money for economic development and tourism marketing programs.

Gov. Rick Scott called legislators back to town for a three-day special session that is scheduled to end Friday.

If legislators fail to reach a final deal, schools could lose billions in funding.

Senate President Joe Negron says the Senate won’t approve the two bills unless House Republicans and Scott agree to back top Senate priorities.

Negron says the Senate wants to restore $75 million worth of university projects Scott vetoed. The Senate also wants to restore some budget cuts to hospitals.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES

http://wx.wfla.com/oembed/app_promo/app_dl.html

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s