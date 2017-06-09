Want to fish? You won’t need a license this weekend in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Anglers can fish freshwater fisheries this weekend without a valid Florida fishing license.

Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11, are open two of Florida’s license free fishing days.

The license free fishing days were created to provide an opportunity for parents who don’t yet have licenses to take kids fishing, or for avid anglers to introduce a friend to fishing without having to purchase a license, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

On these days, the fishing license requirement is waived for residents and visitors.

This weekend’s license free days are for freshwater fishing only, but on the first Saturday of September, anglers can fish saltwater license free.

