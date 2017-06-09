Wannabe police dog let go from training for being ‘too friendly’

QUEENSLAND, Australia (WFLA/CNN) – A wannabe police dog in Australia was let go from the training program for being “too sociable.”
“Gavel” the German Shepherd was happier licking strangers than restraining them.
The governor of Queensland gave him a special job as “Vice-Regal Dog.”
Gavel now spends his time welcoming guests to the Queensland’s Government House.
Gavel recently greeted 24 new citizens from 13 countries at their swearing-in ceremony.
He even has his very own official ceremonial coat, adorned with the flag, crown and emblem of Queensland.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- 3 St. Pete beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water
- Pinellas family desperately searching for missing 14-year-old girl
- Target 8: Local veterinarian claims animal control ordinance violates state law
- ‘Funyun’ the seahorse recovering at Clearwater Marine Aquarium
- 79-year-old grandma goes viral for doing a keg stand
delivered to your inbox
updates on the day’s top stories