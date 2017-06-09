Vienna Zoo orangutan joins fidget spinner craze

VIENNA, Austria (WFLA/NBC) – An adorable orangutan is the latest to join the global frenzy that is the fidget spinner.

Nonja, the start of the Vienna Zoo, observed her caretakers playing with the gadget.

When Nonja showed enough interest, the toy was given to her to play with.

The orangutan was able to master the basics of the spinner, while using a stick to help, in no time.

