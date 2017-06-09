Uber driver’s car riddled with bullets, contacts 8 On Your Side to help get vehicle fixed

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Uber driver contacted 8 On Your Side when her insurance company told her she had to cover the damages to her car after it was riddled with bullets Sunday night.

Lydia Pharo is still shaken up after the shooting.

“Forensics did find half the bullet,” said Pharo.

Pharo was dropping off two juveniles at a home in Palm Harbor when detectives say David Grenke fired several rounds at them.

At the time, Grenke told investigators he believed that Pharo and her passengers were vandals returning to the home to do more damage.

Four bullets struck Pharo’s car.

“It was a huge ordeal to get over,” she said.

Now, she’s ready to get back to work, but the damage to the vehicle makes it impossible.

A bullet struck the electrical wiring, which broke the speedometer. The brake, check engine and ABS lights are also showing up on the dashboard.

One bullet struck the rim, another went through the engine and two hit the bumper.

“I mean, you know, bullet holes in it,” said Pharo. “How am I supposed to pick up a customer with bullet holes in the car? I mean would you want to get in a car with bullet holes?”

Pharo said her insurance company told her she’s responsible for the cost. Pharo said she doesn’t have the money because she hasn’t worked. Uber is how she makes her living.

“My rent, my bills, you know everything in general, like everyone else has,” she said.

8 On Your Side contacted Uber on Tuesday following the shooting to see what could be done to help Pharo.

Uber representatives said someone with the company would reach out to her.

8 on Your Side reached to Uber again Friday. A company representative said they will work with Pharo to get her vehicle fixed and cover the cost.

“Now I just want to get back to work. I’m ready, let’s go,” said Pharo.

The damage is estimated to be between $3,000 and $5,000.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories

delivered to your inbox Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get

updates on the day’s top stories Sign Up Today Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters