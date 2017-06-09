Tampa police sergeant rescues disabled man, 2 dogs from burning home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa police sergeant rescued a 68-year-old disabled man and two dogs from a burning home Friday afternoon.

Sergeant Larry Brass and three TPD officers arrived on scene of the fire on North Greenwood Avenue at 1:20 p.m.

They learned Terry Sims was unable to walk and was trapped in the home. They were unable to get inside the house.

Sgt. Brass and the officers were able to knock out a window in the front of the home and gain entry, but the smoke was so thick it was impossible to see.

Sgt. Brass retrieved a gas mask from his car. He entered the home through the window and minutes later, brought Sims to the window.

He was also able to rescue two pit bulls from the home.

Police were aided by U.S. Mail carrier Larry Moss, who was delivering mail when he came upon the scene. Moss is familiar with the family and knew Sims would be unable to get out of the home on his own.

Sgt. Brass and Moss were transported to a hospital to get checked out. Sims was also transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Tampa Fire Rescue had the fire under control at 1:51 p.m.

The fire is under investigation, but does not appear to be suspicious.

