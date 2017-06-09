Tampa Bay Lightning release 2017 pre-season schedule

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have released their pre-season schedule..

Lightning fans will be happy to know three home games will be played at AMALIE Arena-

Tuesday, September 19 against the Carolina Hurricanes

Friday, September 22 against the Nashville Predators

Sunday, September 24 against the Florida Panthers

Here is the full pre-season schedule-

Tuesday, September 19: Carolina Hurricanes at AMALIE Arena

Wednesday, September 20: Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena

Friday, September 22: Nashville Predators at AMALIE Arena

Sunday, September 24: Florida Panthers at AMALIE Arena Florida

Tuesday, September 26: Florida Panthers at BB&T Center

Thursday, September 28: Florida Panthers BB&T Center Florida

Saturday September 30: Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena

