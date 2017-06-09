Tampa Bay Lightning release 2017 pre-season schedule

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:
Lightning Captain Steven Samkos at Thursday morning's practice.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have released their pre-season schedule..

Lightning fans will be happy to know three home games will be played at AMALIE Arena-

  • Tuesday, September 19 against the Carolina Hurricanes
  • Friday, September 22 against the Nashville Predators
  • Sunday, September 24 against the Florida Panthers

Here is the full pre-season schedule-

  • Tuesday, September 19: Carolina Hurricanes at AMALIE Arena
  • Wednesday, September 20: Carolina Hurricanes at  PNC Arena
  • Friday, September 22: Nashville Predators at AMALIE Arena
  • Sunday, September 24: Florida Panthers at AMALIE Arena Florida
  • Tuesday, September 26: Florida Panthers at  BB&T Center
  • Thursday, September 28: Florida Panthers BB&T Center Florida
  • Saturday September 30: Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena

Get more info about the Tampa Bay Lightning here.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s