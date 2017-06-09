Tampa Bay Lightning release 2017 pre-season schedule

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have released their pre-season schedule..
Lightning fans will be happy to know three home games will be played at AMALIE Arena-
- Tuesday, September 19 against the Carolina Hurricanes
- Friday, September 22 against the Nashville Predators
- Sunday, September 24 against the Florida Panthers
Here is the full pre-season schedule-
- Tuesday, September 19: Carolina Hurricanes at AMALIE Arena
- Wednesday, September 20: Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena
- Friday, September 22: Nashville Predators at AMALIE Arena
- Sunday, September 24: Florida Panthers at AMALIE Arena Florida
- Tuesday, September 26: Florida Panthers at BB&T Center
- Thursday, September 28: Florida Panthers BB&T Center Florida
- Saturday September 30: Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena
Get more info about the Tampa Bay Lightning here.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- 3 St. Pete beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water
- Pinellas family desperately searching for missing 14-year-old girl
- Target 8: Local veterinarian claims animal control ordinance violates state law
- ‘Funyun’ the seahorse recovering at Clearwater Marine Aquarium
- 79-year-old grandma goes viral for doing a keg stand