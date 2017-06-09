Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: May 29 to June 2

(WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed two Tampa Bay eateries from May 29 to June 2, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

Marcos Pizza at 14319 Spring Hill Dr. in Spring Hill

May 5, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 11 violations

There was a build-up of food debris, dust and dirt on storage shelves in the back of the kitchen.

There were dead roaches on premises.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 4 live roaches were on the floor in front of the pizza make cooler, 2 live roaches were on the wheel of the pizza make cooler, 3 live roaches were on the hinge of the cooler, 3 live roaches were on the bottom of the side of the cooler, 2 live roaches were under the Pepsi cooler at the front counter, one live roach was behind the chemical dispenser by the 3-compartment sink, one live roach was on a wall, 2 live roaches were on the floor by the prep table.

Roach excrement and droppings were present on top of the hinge of the pizza make cooler.

Gaskets of the reach-in cooler were found with slimy, mold-like build-up.

May 31, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 1 violation

Willowbrook Snack Bar at 4200 Lucerne Park Rd. in Winter Haven

June 2, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 11 violations

The interior of a microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.

The following open condiments provided for self-service were not properly protected: onions, relish, sauerkraut, jalapeno tilde, peppers.

The flip top across from the cook’s line had soiled cooler gaskets.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 16 moist rodent droppings were found on a can of Bush’s Baked Beans and on the floor in the dry storage area.

An accumulation of black, green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.

June 2, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 2 violations

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from May 29, to June 2, 2017.

Raw chicken was stored over containers of juice and vegetables.

Dead roaches were found on the premises by the cook’s line near the prep table.

The interior of the microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included cabbage 62°, melon 62°, cheese 64° and tomatoes 54°.

Raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat vegetables.

An accumulation of black-green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.

Sewage/wastewater was backing up through floor drains. A puddle was observed over the floor drain with a foul odor.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included display case cheese cake 49 °F, canola 50 °F, baklava cheese cake 50 °F.

The cutting board had cut marks that were deep and is no longer cleanable.

Raw beef was stored over ready to eat meat in the walk-in cooler.

A server handled soiled dishes and then picked up plated food, served the food, and prepared a beverage without washing their hands.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours was not properly date marked, this included chicken salad, meat loaf and mac salad.

Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat sauce.

Raw animal foods were not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in walk-in freezer, this included chicken over shrimp, beef and vegetables.

The interior of a reach-in cooler was soiled with accumulation of food residue.

Raw animal food was not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in walk-in cooler.

A wall was soiled with accumulation of grease, food debris and dust.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included clams held at 46 degrees.

More than 12 ants were found in the dry storage area on shelves and the wall.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included 54° cut lettuce, 54° cooked pasta, 54° cut tomato and 45° turkey.

The wall on the cook’s line was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.

A cook was observed cracking raw shell eggs then wiping hands on a dry cloth and holding the cloth on the cutting board.

Dead roaches were found on the premises.

Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was not consumed or sold within 7 days after opening, this included cottage cheese date marked 5-15.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES