Rays hit 5 homers, beat Athletics 13-4

By Published:
Tampa Bay Rays' Taylor Featherston flies out to Oakland Athletics left fielder Jaycob Brugman during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 9, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Catching for Oakland is Stephen Vogt. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERBURG, Fla. (AP) – Tampa Bay tied a season-high with five home runs, Alex Cobb went six strong innings, and the Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 13-4 on Friday night.

Steven Souza Jr., Mallex Smith, Logan Morrison, Tim Beckham and Corey Dickerson all homered for the Rays, who have hit four or more homers in a game six times this season. Souza, who entered in a 1-for-24 slide, had three hits and came within a double of hitting for the cycle.

Jesus Sucre had three hits and two RBIs, helping the Rays record a season-high in runs.

Cobb (5-5), coming off a start Saturday at Seattle in which he allowed nine runs and 14 hits over five innings, gave up one run and four hits.

Andrew Triggs (5-6) struggled for the fourth consecutive start, giving up eight runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. He has allowed 26 runs in 18 2/3 innings over the stretch.

