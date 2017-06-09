Portion of I-75 closed in Pasco County after tractor-trailer explosion, fire

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 75 Friday evening.
The incident occurred in the northbound lanes between State Route 54 and State Route 52.
The northbound lanes are closed.
Pasco County Fire Rescue said the tractor-trailer struck a barrier, exploded and caught fire.
The driver of the truck was seriously injured. He received burns over 40% of his body and was flown to a local trauma center.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident and no other injuries were reported.
There is currently no word on when the lanes will reopen.
