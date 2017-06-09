Mothers of Pulse victims ask churches to ring bells 49 times Monday to honor victims

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – At the Alvear home in Tampa, it’s clear that Amanda will never be forgotten.

“She was an amazing soul,” said her mom, Mayra Alvear. “A beautiful, loving daughter. She was love. She was radiant. She was outgoing. She had an amazing personality.”

Amanda isn’t the only person her mom remembers as the 1-year anniversary of the Pulse shooting approaches. Mayra remembers everyone killed in the nightclub attack every day.

“Anything I can do for them and be their voice,” she said. “I’ll be there. That’s what I do.”

Mayra and other moms who lost children at Pulse organized the 49 bells movement. They’ve asked churches around the world to toll their bells 49 times on Monday, once for each victim. So far, around 100 churches from Florida to Michigan to South America have agreed.

“It’s also about unity,” Mayra Alvear said. “It’s also remembering the 49. It’s about churches accepting. Accepting the unity. The tolerance. The inclusion.”

The moms meet often to help each other through troubling times. And sometimes, Mayra visits Pulse where she finds solace.

“For me, it’s like a therapy going there. It’s like, when I get there it’s an inner-peace,” she said.

Amanda Alvear loved life’s little things like taking selfies and buying her nieces new clothes.

And, she loved her family.

It’s those things her mom looks back on, fondly, day in and day out.

“I miss her. I love her. I will miss her every day – every moment,” Alvear said.

For more information on the 49 bells movement, visit 49bells.org.

Related Stories: The Pulse Nightclub Tragedy