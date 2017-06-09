Man burned in Largo mobile home fire

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was injured during a fire at his mobile home Friday evening.

The fire occurred at 8:33 p.m. on Clearwater-Largo Road.

A neighbor saw the home on fire and helped get the victim out.

The fire was accelerated by an oxygen-generating machine. The front end of the mobile home exploded.

The man was taken to Tampa General Hospital with burns on 20 percent of his body.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene investigating the cause of the fire.

