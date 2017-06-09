Man burned in Largo mobile home fire

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was injured during a fire at his mobile home Friday evening.
The fire occurred at 8:33 p.m. on Clearwater-Largo Road.
A neighbor saw the home on fire and helped get the victim out.
The fire was accelerated by an oxygen-generating machine. The front end of the mobile home exploded.
The man was taken to Tampa General Hospital with burns on 20 percent of his body.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene investigating the cause of the fire.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- 3 St. Pete beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water
- Pinellas family desperately searching for missing 14-year-old girl
- Target 8: Local veterinarian claims animal control ordinance violates state law
- ‘Funyun’ the seahorse recovering at Clearwater Marine Aquarium
- 79-year-old grandma goes viral for doing a keg stand
delivered to your inbox
updates on the day’s top stories