Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, UnitedHealthcare finally reach agreement to the relief of families

News Channel 8 Reporter Jeff Patterson By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – At just six weeks of age, doctors found a baseball-sized cancerous tumor on Caleb Krzywkowski’s brain. He was treated at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Caleb’s mother recently found out her son would no longer be covered for care at the hospital due to ongoing negotiations between the hospital and UnitedHealthcare.

Like thousands of others, the insurance company told the Krzywkowski’s the hospital and doctors there would be considered “out of network.”

After News Channel 8 reported on the issue, UnitedHealthcare contacted the Krzywkowski’s and told them they could continue their care at the hospital.

Thursday, the hospital and insurance company reached an operating agreement that will allow all UnitedHealthcare patients to return to the hospital.

“We were really worried about that, with the UnitedHealthcare coverage, but News Channel 8 came through for us and you guys, I mean you came through for us. We were so happy about that and so thankful, because it wouldn’t have happened without you all,” said Lisa.

Hospital President Dr. Jonathan Ellen believes UnitedHealthcare came back to the bargaining table because they heard the stories of families like the Krzywkowskis.

“The fact that families spoke up and basically said that it was very important for them that Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital was available to them for care and I think United heard that,” said Dr. Ellen.

