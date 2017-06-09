Florida Senate passes medical marijuana implementing bill

By Published:
FILE - This April 15, 2017 file photo shows marijuana plants for sale at the ShowGrow dispensary a medical marijuana provider in downtown Los Angeles. This year is poised to be a big one for legalized marijuana, with California and other states that recently approved recreational pot coming online. Yet uncertainty over the Trump administration's intents toward pot enforcement has created at least partial paralysis in those states on public consumption, licensing and other issues. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel,File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The Florida Legislature appears close passing medical marijuana legislation.

The Senate approved a bill enacting the state’s constitutional amendment expanding the use of medical marijuana by a 28-8 vote on Friday as part of the special session. The bill must pass the House before it can go to Gov. Rick Scott.

The bill collapsed on the final day of the regular session last month over disagreements about caps on retail dispensaries and if cannabis should be taxed. Both chambers reached agreement on Wednesday that there would be a cap of 25 dispensaries per treatment center and that there wouldn’t be a sales tax.

The legislation allows patients who suffer chronic pain related to one of 10 qualifying conditions to receive either low-THC cannabis or full strength medical marijuana.

