Florida Senate passes medical marijuana implementing bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The Florida Legislature appears close passing medical marijuana legislation.
The Senate approved a bill enacting the state’s constitutional amendment expanding the use of medical marijuana by a 28-8 vote on Friday as part of the special session. The bill must pass the House before it can go to Gov. Rick Scott.
The bill collapsed on the final day of the regular session last month over disagreements about caps on retail dispensaries and if cannabis should be taxed. Both chambers reached agreement on Wednesday that there would be a cap of 25 dispensaries per treatment center and that there wouldn’t be a sales tax.
The legislation allows patients who suffer chronic pain related to one of 10 qualifying conditions to receive either low-THC cannabis or full strength medical marijuana.
