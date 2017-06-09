Florida man who deflated bounce house with kids inside arrested

By Published: Updated:
Charles Wotruba

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man is facing misdemeanor charges after he allegedly unplugged the fans inflating a birthday party bounce house, causing it to deflate on children. 

Charles Wotruba of Port St. Lucie was arrested Friday, charged with disturbing the peace and trespassing and released.

Police say the 70-year-old Wotruba is the man caught by a surveillance camera last month unplugging the Disney princess bounce house, which had been rented for a girl’s first birthday party. Six children ages 2 to 10 were inside. None were hurt.

Police say Wotruba may have believed the extension cord powered a disc jockey’s stereo equipment. He lives about 500 feet away on the other side of a parkway. Wotruba doesn’t have a listed phone number and no attorney is listed on court documents.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s