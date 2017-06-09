Florida airport shooting suspect due back in court

MIAMI (AP) – An Alaska man charged with killing five people and wounding six in a Florida airport shooting spree is due in court as a judge closely monitors his mental health.
Lawyers for 27-year-old Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, have said he’s fit to stand trial despite a diagnosis of schizophrenia.
The hearing Friday is one of several a federal judge is holding on Santiago’s health status.
Santiago pleaded not guilty to a 22-count indictment in the Jan. 6 shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
The Justice Department could seek the death penalty, but trial is many months away.
After the shooting, the FBI says Santiago told agents he acted under government mind control, then claimed inspiration by the Islamic State extremist group.
No terrorism links have been found.
