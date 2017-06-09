FDLE arrests 6 in Asian massage parlor prostitution sting, 4 locations in Sarasota County

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested six suspects who allegedly ran a prostitution ring out of 13 Asian massage parlors located from Naples to Tallahassee. Four parlors were in Sarasota County.
The investigation began at the request of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and the Sarasota Police Department.
The investigation shows women of Chinese descent were offering sex acts in exchange for additional money after providing massages.
RELATED: 8 Investigates: Are ‘Storefronts for Sex’ thriving along Tampa’s Kennedy Blvd?
Robert Jones, 67, Xuan Lang, 47, Jun Lang, 40, Jing Zhang, 32, Lianying Ma, 61, and Ziyi Lang, 44, were arrested.
The following spas were severed search warrants:
- Asian Massage of Naples, 5007 Tamiami Trl East, Naples
- Asian Massage, 5019 Tamiami Trl East, Naples
- Asian Massage of Naples, 2800 Davis Blvd, Ste 202, Naples
- Asian Massage of Naples, 2033 Pine Ridge Rd, Ste 2, Naples
- Asian Massage, 5600 Trail Blvd, Ste 5, Naples
- Asian Massage, 10565 Tamiami Trail North, Ste 3, Naples
- Asian Massage, 5644 Tavilla Cir, Ste 203, Naples
- Jade Spa, 428 Del Prado Blvd North, Cape Coral
- Asian Massage, 2130 Bispham Rd, Sarasota
- Asian Spa, 1974 Adams Ln, Sarasota
- Asian Massage, 4502 North Tamiami Trl, Sarasota
- Asian Massage, 1503 57th Ave West, Bradenton
- Jade Spa, 326 Williams St, Tallahassee
The massage parlors are owned by Jones. Ten others were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering as a result of the case.
Arrests were made on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact FDLE’s Ft. Myers Regional Operations Center at 239-278-7170.
