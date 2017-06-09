FDLE arrests 6 in Asian massage parlor prostitution sting, 4 locations in Sarasota County

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested six suspects who allegedly ran a prostitution ring out of 13 Asian massage parlors located from Naples to Tallahassee. Four parlors were in Sarasota County.

The investigation began at the request of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and the Sarasota Police Department.

The investigation shows women of Chinese descent were offering sex acts in exchange for additional money after providing massages.

Robert Jones, 67, Xuan Lang, 47, Jun Lang, 40, Jing Zhang, 32, Lianying Ma, 61, and Ziyi Lang, 44, were arrested.

The following spas were severed search warrants:

Asian Massage of Naples, 5007 Tamiami Trl East, Naples

Asian Massage, 5019 Tamiami Trl East, Naples

Asian Massage of Naples, 2800 Davis Blvd, Ste 202, Naples

Asian Massage of Naples, 2033 Pine Ridge Rd, Ste 2, Naples

Asian Massage, 5600 Trail Blvd, Ste 5, Naples

Asian Massage, 10565 Tamiami Trail North, Ste 3, Naples

Asian Massage, 5644 Tavilla Cir, Ste 203, Naples

Jade Spa, 428 Del Prado Blvd North, Cape Coral

Asian Massage, 2130 Bispham Rd, Sarasota

Asian Spa, 1974 Adams Ln, Sarasota

Asian Massage, 4502 North Tamiami Trl, Sarasota

Asian Massage, 1503 57th Ave West, Bradenton

Jade Spa, 326 Williams St, Tallahassee

The massage parlors are owned by Jones. Ten others were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering as a result of the case.

Arrests were made on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact FDLE’s Ft. Myers Regional Operations Center at 239-278-7170.

