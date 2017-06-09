Father of girl, 6, found dead in garage charged with prostitution

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A man under investigation after his youngest daughter’s body was found in the garage of an abandoned home in Illinois is due to face a judge in Las Vegas, where he is accused of abusing two other daughters and forcing his wife into prostitution.
Jason Scott Quate is expected to have a lawyer appointed to his case during his court appearance Friday on charges of felony sex trafficking and living from the earnings of a prostitute.
No charges have been filed in the girl’s death. Police believe she was killed about four years ago, when she was 6.
Quate was arrested Tuesday after his wife contacted police in Las Vegas and said authorities could find her daughter’s body in the garage of a home in Centreville, Illinois.
The woman is jailed in Las Vegas as a fugitive on a warrant filed in Illinois.
Quate told KSNV-TV in Las Vegas that he believed his wife put the 6-year-old up for adoption years ago. And he says it was his wife’s idea to move to Las Vegas and become a prostitute.
A spokeswoman for the Clark County district attorney says a separate child abuse charge against Quate is pending.
