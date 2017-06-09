Citrus sheriff seeks help finding missing, endangered woman

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing endangered woman who suffers from memory issues.

Detectives say Carol McHugh, 72, was last seen at 3:30 pm Thursday June 8th near the Seven Lakes subdivision off Sandpiper Dr. in Inverness.

We are asking those who live in the Inverness Golf and Country Club area to check their properties including sheds, porches, pool areas and yards.

Deputies say McHugh suffers from memory issues and is not considered a danger to others.

Carol McHugh is 5′ 1” tall and weighs 113 lbs. She has short brown hair and was wearing a tan shirt with brown stripes and a large collar and dark colored pants.

If you see her call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 911 immediately.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES