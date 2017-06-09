Appeals court says chimpanzees don’t have rights of people

NEW YORK (AP) – Two chimpanzees have been denied the legal rights of people in New York.
Nonhuman Rights Project attorney Steven Wise had argued to an appeals court in March caged adult male chimps Tommy and Kiko should be granted a writ of habeas corpus.
For people, habeas corpus relates to whether someone is being unlawfully detained and should see a judge.
The chimps were caged in a trailer lot and at a primate sanctuary.
Wise argued they should be moved to a large outdoor sanctuary in Florida instead of being caged. The appeals court Thursday upheld a lower-court ruling.
It says Wise’s intention is praiseworthy and “laudable” but there’s no precedent in New York law for considering a chimp as a legal person.
Messages seeking comment from Wise haven’t been returned.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- 3 St. Pete beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water
- Pinellas family desperately searching for missing 14-year-old girl
- Target 8: Local veterinarian claims animal control ordinance violates state law
- ‘Funyun’ the seahorse recovering at Clearwater Marine Aquarium
- 79-year-old grandma goes viral for doing a keg stand
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.