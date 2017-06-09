ALDI holding hiring event in Polk County on Saturday

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Discount grocer ALDI will host a hiring event this Saturday in Haines City.

ALDI has positions open at its warehouse in Haines City.

Those seeking employment can apply from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 at the ALDI Distribution Center which is located at 2651 State Road 17 South in Haines City.

Positions available include warehouse selector which pays $16 per hour and Team Leader which pays $65,000 per year.

Job Requirements:

Must be 18 years or older to apply

High school diploma or GED preferred

Must be available to work anytime between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., Monday – Sunday

No experience necessary for the Selector position

Management experience preferred for the Team Leader position

Drug screening and background check

Ability to lift 45 pounds

Quick Facts:

ALDI offers employees generous wages and benefits that are higher than the national average for the retail industry

ALDI staff averaging more than 25 hours a week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage

All employees are invited to participate in the 401(k) program

Learn more about ALDI here.

