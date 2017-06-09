ALDI holding hiring event in Polk County on Saturday

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Discount grocer ALDI will host a hiring event this Saturday in Haines City.
ALDI has positions open at its warehouse in Haines City.
Those seeking employment can apply from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 at the ALDI Distribution Center which is located at 2651 State Road 17 South in Haines City.
Positions available include warehouse selector which pays $16 per hour and Team Leader which pays $65,000 per year.
Job Requirements:
- Must be 18 years or older to apply
- High school diploma or GED preferred
- Must be available to work anytime between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., Monday – Sunday
- No experience necessary for the Selector position
- Management experience preferred for the Team Leader position
- Drug screening and background check
- Ability to lift 45 pounds
Quick Facts:
- ALDI offers employees generous wages and benefits that are higher than the national average for the retail industry
- ALDI staff averaging more than 25 hours a week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage
- All employees are invited to participate in the 401(k) program
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- 2 St. Pete beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water
- Pinellas family desperately searching for missing 14-year-old girl
- Target 8: Local veterinarian claims animal control ordinance violates state law
- DASHCAM VIDEO: Naked man accused of urinating on car, damaging Florida deputy’s cruiser
- Father of girl, 6, found dead in garage charged with prostitution
- ‘Funyun’ the seahorse recovering at Clearwater Marine Aquarium
- 79-year-old grandma goes viral for doing a keg stand