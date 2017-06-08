Police looking for suspect after two died in St. Petersburg shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were shot and killed in St. Petersburg early Thursday morning and police are actively looking for the person or people who committed the crime.

A man and woman were sitting inside a Toyota RAV4 in a driveway along 22nd Street South.

Neighbors called 911 when they heard multiple shots fired around 1:45 a.m.

One person died in the car; the other died on the way to Bayfront Health, a police detective said.

Police are trying to find a dark-color Toyota Camry that sped off from the scene.  Witnesses said a person jumped into that car as it headed down the street.

A motive is unclear, but cops aren’t treating the crime as a random act of violence.

A person inside the home at the time of the shooting wasn’t hurt.  That person is talking with detectives.

The RAV4 isn’t registered to the people who were killed and they didn’t live at the house where the shooting happened, police said.

