Trump speaks at religious conference during Comey testimony

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – President Trump addressed the Faith & Freedom Coalition in Washington on Thurday, just as former FBI Director James Comey wrapped up his highly anticipated testimony in a Senate hearing over his interactions with the president.

Trump fired the FBI director last month, a move that’s led to allegations that Trump was seeking to influence an investigation into his campaign’s relationship with Russia.

In his testimony Thurday, Comey disputed his firing and accused the Trump administration of spreading “lies, plain and simple” about him and the FBI in its aftermath. He also expressed discomfort over their interactions, saying he felt he should document their one-on-one conversation in memos. He said he hoped a leak of these memos would lead to the appointment of a special prosecutor to lead the Russia investigation.

Meanwhile, Trump addressed group of religious conservatives at the “Road to Majority Conference” at Washington’s Omni Shoreham Hotel.

Vice President Pence, White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) will also address the crowd.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES