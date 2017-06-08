St. Petersburg police on scene of fatal accident involving motorcycle

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department is on scene of a fatal traffic accident Thursday evening.

The accident occurred at 6th Avenue South and 28th Street at 6:15 p.m.

A vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in the crash. The motorcyclist was killed.

The area around the intersection of 6th Avenue South and 28th Street will be closed to traffic for the next few hours.

The name of the victim has not been released.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON