St. Pete police searching for car after collision throwing a man from his wheelchair

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are searching for a car that hit a man in his wheelchair and fled the scene Wednesday night.

On Wednesday around at 10 p.m., an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound in the 1300 block of 34th Street North. A pedestrian in a wheelchair was crossing 34th Street North in the north crosswalk at the intersection of 13th Avenue North.

The southbound traffic light for 34th Street was red when the pedestrian began his westbound travel in the crosswalk, but the southbound light turned green as the pedestrian reached the southbound lanes of 34th Street North.

The unknown vehicle failed to yield to the pedestrian and struck the pedestrian, throwing him from his wheelchair and onto the roadway. The unknown vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The unknown vehicle is described as a four-door sedan, possibly silver or grey in color, and should have heavy damage to the front end of the car.

This investigation is ongoing at this time. Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.

