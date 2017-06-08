Speed Busters: Pasco road notorious for speeders also scene of hit-and-run accident

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Speed Busters is back in action on Moog Road in Holiday and getting results. Leslee followed up with last week’s story, where she clocked drivers traveling up to 49 miles per hour on the 30 mph road.

Moog Road resident Jacki Lilly contacted Leslee after an infamous hit-and-run driver slammed into her truck in her front yard. Lilly said it motivated to her to do something about excessive continued speeding outside her house.

Lilly told Leslee she would like to see Pasco County deputies increase presence on her street, in hopes of slowing down drivers.

Leslee reached out to the county and Deputy Mike Morell agreed to come to Lilly’s call. He and Leslee began speed busting.

Morell and Leslee both clocked a grey truck traveling 42 mph, 12 mph over the speed limit.

When Morell pulled the driver over, he apologized for speeding and said he lives on the road and has children. He told Leslee he believes Moog Road has a big speeding problem.

“They race down Moog Road all day long,” he said. He mentioned he never sees traffic patrolling on Moog and was thankful the deputy was pulling over speeders. He was extra thankful to get a warning instead of a citation.

Deputy Morell and Leslee later clocked a VW Bug going 47 mph, but the driver disappeared into residential streets.

“Alright the Bug got away. I got him at 46, the deputy got him at 47 mph. That’s 17 mph over the speed limit. I feel bad, because we all had to jump in the car and that takes a little bit longer with our photographer Omar, but maybe we’ll get another one,” said Leslee.

Minutes later, they caught a motorcycle traveling 49 mph. This time, Deputy Morell cited the rider.

“I’m giving you a citation for $164 dollars. Alright, you gotta slow down. There are a lot of kids out on that road and we’ve been having a lot of issues out there with people speeding,” Morell told the driver.

“Did you know you were going 49 in a 30?” Leslee asked. The rider did not answer the question and only said “thank you” and rode off.

Deputy Morell ended the speed busting by telling Pasco residents to call the sheriff’s office to report speeders.

“We’ll come out here and then we do what we call a directed patrol, and we’ll run radar just like we did today and we’ll get the speeders.”

Jacki Lilly was thankful deputies patrolled Moog Road and hopes their increased presence will make a long-term difference. Leslee will follow up on that.

If you or someone you know has a problem with speeders, contact Leslee on her Facebook page or @LesleeLacey on Twitter and she will bring speed busting to you.

