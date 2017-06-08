Silver Alert issued for missing Thonotosassa man, 80

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Thonotosassa man.

Detectives say Dennis Truluck, 80, was last seen leaving his residence to take out the trash. An hour later, he was nowhere to be found. His pickup truck, a 2006 Silver Chevy with Florida tag #Y00FSK, was also missing from his residence.

The deputies suspect he could be traveling to Brooksville or Lake City Florida.

Anyone with information on his disappearance has been asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200.

