Session on verge of collapse as Florida GOP leaders feud

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A three-day special session aimed at providing more money for public schools is on the verge of collapsing.

Senate President Joe Negron said Thursday the Senate was not going to approve a budget deal unless House Republicans and Gov. Rick Scott agreed to back top Senate priorities.

Scott called legislators back to town to enact a new budget for public schools and to set aside money for his top priorities.

Negron attended the press conference in Miami where the governor announced the session. But Negron called it a “fake narrative” that the Senate was on board with a deal hashed out between the governor and House leaders.

Negron said the Senate wants to restore $75 million worth of university projects the governor vetoed. The Senate is also interested in restoring some budget cuts to hospitals.

The session ends Friday.

