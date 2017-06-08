Safety Harbor man, 25, crashes into tree, dies on US-19 in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 25-year-old man was killed on US-19 in Taylor County on Tuesday after his vehicle crashed into a tree.
The Florida Highway Patrol says Joshua Montaad of Safety Harbor was driving a Ford Expedition in the northbound lanes of US-19 just north of Burley Brannen Road when for unknown reasons, his vehicle veered onto the grass shoulder of the road and collided with a tree.
The Ford Expedition caught on fire and sustained fire damage in its entirety.
Montaad was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.
Multiple agencies including the fire department, sheriff’s office and the Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services responded to the incident.
No further details have been released at this time.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Ex-convict arrested in death of 12-year-old Florida girl
- 3 St. Pete beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water
- Police looking for suspect after two died in St. Petersburg shooting
- Birth control pills recalled: Packaging error could cause unplanned pregnancy
- 911 call for ride to Hooters ended with trip to Florida jail
- 79-year-old grandma goes viral for doing a keg stand
BACK TO TOP STORIES