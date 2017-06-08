Polk County Sheriff’s detectives nail two suspects in cellphone theft ring, still looking for more

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives have busted a major statewide-organized cellphone theft conspiracy against Walmart and Sam’s Club stores, and a number of victims.

Two suspects have been arrested, while two others are still on the run.

According to the affidavits, between April 21, 2016, and March 28, 2017, four suspects working together engaged in a systematic scheme to defraud Walmart and Sam’s Club.

They stole merchandise, including cell phones and assets, and they are responsible for stealing the identities of 63 victims from 13 different states.

These suspects used fake IDs to enter into fraudulent cell phone contracts using the names of real people whose identities they stole. They then walked out of the stores with the cell phones they acquired through fraud.

This group has stolen and attempted to steal $190,211.88 of merchandise from Walmart and Sam’s Club.

The 169 statewide thefts occurred in 22 Florida counties and three other states.

Sheriff Grady Judd will release more information at 2:30 p.m. stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for more updates.

