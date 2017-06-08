Police: Clearwater man uses son to steal from Lowe’s, ditches boy at store

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A man used his son to help steal from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store at Clearwater Mall Tuesday night, according to police.

Travis King, 38, was arrested and charged with grand theft after police say he placed more than $800 worth of electrical wire into a shopping cart and made his 13-year-old son push the cart past cash registers into the parking lot.

Clearwater police say King accompanied the boy as he left the store, but once the teen was detained by a security officer, King ditched the boy in the parking lot.

Security tried to call King on his cell phone, but he did not answer. They were able to reach the child’s grandmother and who came to the scene. Police say King returned to the parking lot a few minutes later and told cops he never left the parking lot and was looking for his son, according to a spokesman for the Clearwater Police Department.

King was taken into custody and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He was released on a $2,000 surety bond.

