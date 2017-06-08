P. F. Chang’s creates two wines to pair with favorite Asian foods

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News) — P.F. Chang’s wants to change the way you eat Asian food, starting with your glass of wine.
P.F. Chang’s partnered with a Washington State winemaker and has created a white wine and a red wine to pair with its Asian-inspired menu.
The chain’s beverage director says it’s a myth that Asian food doesn’t pair well with wine.
The restaurant said it decided to create the two blends so servers would be able to easily point diners toward selections that would complement their meals.
The red wine creation was formulated to suit sweet, spicy or umami dishes.
The white wine blend was made to pair well with spicy foods to balance out the heat with sweetness. It also pairs well with sushi and sweet dishes.
The new wines are said to be outselling the chain’s other wine selections and could help P.F. Chang’s differentiate itself from competitors.
