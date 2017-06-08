Lightning Girl auditions to be held at Amalie Arena in July

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning will host their 2017-18 Lightning Girls team auditions on July 23 at Amalie Arena.

Auditions will offer participants a chance to showcase their dance and cheer skills. Skating experience is preferred, but not required.

Registration for the audition runs from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the arena. To be eligible, women must be over the age of 18 and have a high school diploma or general education diploma.

Candidates are asked to wear a half-top or sports bra, dance shorts, skin-colored tights, dance shoes or sneakers and full performance make-up and hair.

Round one of auditions will begin at 10 a.m. and all applicants will learn choreographed material and perform. Round two will be held at 1 p.m. Those who advance will be brought in for interviews during the week of July 24.

The 2017-18 Lightning Girls team announcement will be made on July 28.

Registration is available prior to and on audition day. Candidates who register prior are advised to submit a resume, including one 5×7 headshot and the Lightning Girls application by July 20. All items will be required along with an identification card on registration day.

The Lightning requests participants to make a two-minute video expressing their desire to be a Lightning Girl and any unique talents or skills they may have. By doing so, the Lightning will get to know the candidate prior to her audition and these applicants will be heavily considered.

Auditions are not open to the public.

