Investigators revisit cold case of Holiday woman who disappeared in 2006

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is working to uncover a 10-year old mystery— whatever happened to Tammy Walker?

On November 1, 2006, Walker, 36, went missing from the area of Van Doren Avenue in New Port Richey and has not been seen since.

At the time, her residence was listed as 3636 Bradford Drive, Holiday.

Her friend reported her missing, telling detectives she grew concerned after she hadn’t heard from Walker in over two weeks.

Walker’s case was featured on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page for Cold Case Thursday.  They’re asking for the public’s help in finding more information regarding her disappearance.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Sergeant Hatcher at jhatcher@pascosheriff.org, Detective Koenig at tkoenig@pascosheriff.org, or Detective Harris at tharris@pascosheriff.org.

To be eligible for up to a $3,000 reward, please contact the Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc. at 1-800-873-TIPS or submit a tip online at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=615.

