Helen the blind bison becomes nanny to 4-month-old cow

SCIO, OR (AP) — The staff at an animal sanctuary in Oregon had tried all they could to find their blind bison named Helen a pasture pal.
They tried sheep, goats and a blind pig named Luke, but Helen was skittish around them all — until Oliver came around.
The Statesman Journal reports Helen has found a new friend in a 4-month-old calf, Oliver the cow. The two animals live at the Lighthouse Farm Sanctuary in Scio.
Oliver runs from the barn to join Helen in the pasture every morning, where they share meals, graze together and nap together in the sun.
Sanctuary executive director Gwen Jakubisin says she catches the two animals grooming each other, which is Helen’s first experience expressing natural motherly instinct.
Jakubisin says Helen is basically Oliver’s nanny.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- P. F. Chang’s creates two wines to pair with favorite Asian foods
- Doctors deliver baby gorilla at Philly Zoo
- Celebrate Chocolate Ice Cream Day with free ice cream
- 11-year-old boy with autism conquers fear of roller coasters
- Social media helps 93-year-old bride find wedding dress
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.