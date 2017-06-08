Health advisory issued for Fort De Soto’s North Beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County has issued a health advisory for swimmers at Fort De Soto’s North Beach.
Recent sampling of the waters off the beaches detected high levels of enterococci bacteria, which may cause human disease, infections or rashes. They say the presence of this bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution caused by pets and wildlife, human sewage or storm water runoff.
The area is a potential health risk to swimmers.
The water will be tested again on Monday and the advisory will be lifted once re-sampling indicates it’s safe.
