Florida students show improvements in statewide testing, narrow achievement gap

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida students showed notable improvement in statewide, standardized testing, narrowing the achievement gap across multiple subjects and grades, the Department of Education announced on Thursday.

Compared to last year, more students passed standardized English language arts, mathematics, civics and U.S. History assessments, while scores for standardized science assessments remained consistent.

The percentage of Florida students passing the state’s key algebra 1 exam increased by six points this year. And the percentage of students who passed the English language arts Florida Assessments in grades 3-10 increased by two points. Passing these two exams is required for a high school diploma. Students are allowed to retake the exams to meet the graduation requirement.

The Department says the achievement gap between white and African American students in mathematics narrowed over the last year, and “the performance of student subgroups in English language arts and mathematics improved.”

“Today’s announcement is great news for Florida’s students and demonstrates that Florida’s dedicated teachers coupled with our continued focus on education is helping them succeed. The accomplishments of our students are proof that we cannot take our foot off the gas and must continue to provide record funding for Florida’s education system,” said Governor Rick Scott.

For more information on the statewide results, click on this link.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES