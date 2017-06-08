Florida advocate for women and girls wins photojournalism award

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – This year’s recipient of an award named for an Associated Press photographer killed in Afghanistan is a photojournalist who has highlighted the plight of women and girls enduring cruel practices such as child marriage, genital mutilation and acid attacks.

New York-based freelance photographer Stephanie Sinclair will accept the Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award on Thursday in Washington. The annual award was first given in 2015. It goes to a female photographer whose life and work honor Niedringhaus’ legacy.

Niedringhaus was killed on assignment when an Afghan police commander walked up to the car she was in and opened fire.

Sinclair, who is a 44-year-old Florida native, is best known for her series “Too Young to Wed,” which examines forced child marriage around the world.

