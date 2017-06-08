Driven by hunger: Colorado police rescue bear cub trapped in car

WOODLAND PARK, CO (AP) — Police in a Colorado town rescued a bear cub that got trapped in a car after likely searching for a snack.
Officers in Woodland Park said a woman called police Friday to report strange noises coming from her car.
A responding officer opened the door and ushered the cub back into the wild, but not before snapping a few photos. Authorities posted them online with a reminder not to keep food in cars in areas frequented by bears.
Police believe the cub’s mother somehow opened the car door. When officers arrived, they could hear an animal rustling in the nearby bushes, but they didn’t see the mother bear.
The Gazette in Colorado Springs reports that officers checked the area several hours later and saw no signs of the animals.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Doctors deliver baby gorilla at Philly Zoo
- Celebrate Chocolate Ice Cream Day with free ice cream
- 11-year-old boy with autism conquers fear of roller coasters
- Social media helps 93-year-old bride find wedding dress
- Canada combats teen sexting with naked mole rat campaign
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.