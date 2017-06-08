Comey Hearing Observations: Cubans and coffee with a side of politics

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the James Comey hearing played out on Capitol Hill, people at the West Tampa Sandwich Shop were tuned in.

“I think it’s a bunch of BS myself. I think the president is the president and he makes the decisions of who’s hired and who’s fired,” said Nelson Ligori.

It’s not unusual for Cuban sandwiches and coffee to be served with a side of politics at the well known lunch spot.

Political candidates have been stopping by the location on North Armenia Avenue for years to campaign.

At a lunch table filled with old friends, politics is not off the table.

“I’m with Nelson. I think it’s a bunch of BS and I’m glad they fired the guy. Between you and I, because I think he’s a showboat,” said Gene Provenzano.

At this lunch table, Joe Locicero is the one guy who thinks the hearing will turn up real evidence.

“I think it’s a good thing, because I think we need to get to the truth about some issues in terms of the Trump presidency. I think this guy is an honest guy and will tell the truth. I think it’s going to lead to a lot of things. Maybe collusion, maybe obstruction of justice, yeah, I think we’ve got a lot of stuff going on,” said Locicero.

Standing in line, Harrison Cooper is far younger than the lunch bunch at the table, but he’s also interested in the hearing.

“It kind of scares me a little bit that our government is getting like this,” said Cooper. “This is history in the making right here, you’ve got to watch it,” said Cooper.

For Nicholas Jammal, the implications of the testimony of the hearing go far beyond the borders of the United States.

“I think it’s very shameful, quite honestly. I think we have the whole world laughing at us. We should be dealing with a lot more important things related to our country,” said Jammal.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON