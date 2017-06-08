911 call released after Sarasota man holds woman hostage in her home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) For the first time, we’re hearing the 911 call made by a Sarasota woman who escaped after being held hostage for 15 days. She had filed an injunction against her ex-boyfriend, but he lied to her and forced his way in to her home. Deputies say this story should serve as a warning.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday, 56-year-old Kristen Dominique escaped from her home and frantically ran to a neighbor to call 911.

She recently filed an injunction against her ex-boyfriend, Isidro Espina-Aquino, 28. He later called her, saying he and some deputies were coming by to pick up some items. Instead, detectives say he came alone, and held her hostage for 15 days.

“He tied me up. He tied me up every night,” said Dominique on the 911 call.

Espina-Aquino has a history of domestic violence.

“I have bruises from where he tied me up and I have, I think I have an egg under my eye from where he hit me,” said Dominique.

It was a nightmarish situation, even after she escaped.

“I can hear him yelling right now, he’s out in the backyard….he smashed my guitar,” she said on the phone.

Espina-Aquino was later arrested, but deputies are issuing a warning- if you file an injunction against someone, avoid any and all communication and never answer the door for them.

“When we come to your house, if we’re coming with somebody else, we’re going to show up and the deputies will be the first one to knock on the door,” said SCSO Sgt. Adam Kaskey.

“If you have an injunction, if you have a protection order, it is imperative that you follow it also as a petitioner and that you have no contact with that person,” added Sgt. Kaskey.

Sgt. Kaskey said in this case, there should never have been any reason for Espina-Aquino to call her, since he had an injunction.

“At no time would the respondent call. Basically, the respondent should contact law enforcement, law enforcement only,” Sgt. Kaskey said.

Jessica Hays works with domestic violence victims at SPARCC.

“Unfortunately, it’s not out of the realm of things that we hear and see on a pretty regular basis here,” said Hays.

She said victims should turn off any tracking apps on their phones, and warn family, neighbors and co-workers to be on the lookout.

“You can do all the safety planning in the world, and when someone’s desperate and they want to cause harm, there’s always a risk,” Hays explained.

Officials also say you should change your locks, block your phone number, and have an escape plan in mind if you spot that person near your home. If you ever have any questions, call the sheriff’s office, they have a team of deputies and legal experts to help you out.

Espina-Aquino was arrested and charged with battery and false imprisonment.

