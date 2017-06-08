8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | June 10-11

1. Dinosaur World Florida (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Explore and learn more about those who roamed the earth before us. Get the details

2. Tarpon Springs Opa (Friday)

Celebrate Greek heritage and culture at the family-friendly Opa! Get the details

3. 10th Annual Rap River Run (Saturday)

Run your heart in in a 10K or 5K Run and bring the kids for an Adventure Run. Get the details

4. Fly Into Summer (Saturday)

Peek inside the industry of aviation. Get the details

5. Charity Road Rally Poker Run (Saturday)

Start your engines and join this relay to win big. Get the details

6. Adaptive Family Luau (Saturday)

This Hawaiian Luau is for families with special needs children or adults.. Get the details

7. International Young Eagles Day (Saturday)

Families are invited to bring kids age 8-17 for free plane rides and interactive lessons on the mechanics of flight. Get the details

8. Just One Day Adopt-A-Thon (Sunday)

Find your newest furry family member this weekend. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add events to our calendar.

We know there’s tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS!

Did you go to a cool event this weekend? If so, we’d love to see pictures. Make sure you include your name and a brief description of the event where the photos were taken, including the city.

Share your photos with us on the WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page

You can also tag us on Twitter

If you’d prefer, email them to us at News@wfla.com

WEATHER

We understand that the weather is a key element in planning your weekend. Don’t worry! The Storm Team 8 weather team is on your side. Here’s the latest forecast >> http://bit.ly/19b8ICY