8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | June 10-11

By Published:
8 fun things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | May 16-17 (Image 1)

1. Dinosaur World Florida (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
Explore and learn more about those who roamed the earth before us. Get the details

2. Tarpon Springs Opa (Friday) 
Celebrate Greek heritage and culture at the family-friendly Opa! Get the details

3. 10th Annual Rap River Run (Saturday)
Run your heart in in a 10K or 5K Run and bring the kids for an Adventure Run. Get the details

4. Fly Into Summer (Saturday)
Peek inside the industry of aviation. Get the details

5. Charity Road Rally Poker Run (Saturday)
Start your engines and join this relay to win big. Get the details

6. Adaptive Family Luau (Saturday)
This Hawaiian Luau is for families with special needs children or adults.. Get the details

7. International Young Eagles Day (Saturday)
Families are invited to bring kids age 8-17 for free plane rides and interactive lessons on the mechanics of flight. Get the details

8. Just One Day Adopt-A-Thon (Sunday)
Find your newest furry family member this weekend. Get the details

