79-year-old grandma goes viral for doing a keg stand

(WFLA/NBC News) — One cool 79-year-old grandma did her first keg stand at a family graduation party in Texas, and people are loving it.
It was Munoz’s brother’s graduation party and Grandma Muriel insisted on doing a keg stand.
A keg stand is a party move in which you’re held upside down when you drink beer from a keg, and Munoz’s grandma took it like a champ.
