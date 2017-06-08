3 St. Pete beaches closed after high levels of fecal bacteria found in water

By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg has closed three beaches after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water.

Recent samplings of the three local waterways detected levels of 71 or greater Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of marine water at the following beaches:

Northshore Beach
Maximo Beach
Lassing Park

City officials believe runoff from recent rains has affected the water. They are advising visitors to not swim until they can determine whether the water is safe.

The city claims Public Works officials are sampling waterways more often in an efforts “to better inform and educate residents about their valuable.”

To find out more information about the testing an the potential dangers of poor water quality, check out http://www.stpete.org/water/waterquality.php

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s