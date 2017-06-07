Weather delivers one-two punch, wind and water in Hillsborough County

News Channel 8 Weekend Anchor Rod Carter By Published: Updated:

RIVERVIEW, Fla (WFLA) –  “It was a little bit and then all of a sudden, it was a big sound.” 

That’s how Lisa Pestana and her five-year-old daughter Carley describe sitting inside their home when the winds and the rain picked up.

“I saw this one lifted up and then the glass broke. I just freaked out and ran away,” Pestana said.

Not before she and Carley suffered cuts on their faces. Glass was strewn everywhere. A piece of aluminum came through, shattering the glass door.

“I was so scared. I was just shaking all over. I couldn’t think. I didn’t know what happened. I didn’t know if I should call 911 or call my husband,” Pestana said.

Two doors down, their neighbor Deena Garinger had the same scary issue. Her patio was also damaged.

“We closed on the house three weeks ago. We moved from Colorado in March. So, this is Florida giving us their best, I guess,” she said.

It wasn’t just wind. Water caused problems too.

In South Tampa, along Bayshore Boulevard, south of Gandy Boulevard, motorist Matthew Moses’ car flooded out.

“All of a sudden there was a big splash. It was like I was in a boat or something and my car just kind of cutoff,” he said.

 

