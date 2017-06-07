Water skiing man towed by ATV takes to flooded Collier County roads

EVERGLADES CITY, Fla. (WFLA/WBBH) – One Floridian found a creative way to get around flooded roads in Collier County on Tuesday.
According to WBBH, Everglades City was mostly underwater due to rains and many roads are closed.
Non-residents have been asked to stay away, due to the flooded roads.
That didn’t stop one person from venturing into the roads on water skis, towed by an ATV.
