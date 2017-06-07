Tampa woman to be sentenced for threatening father of boy, 6, killed in Newton mass shooting

Lucy Richards leaves the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Richards accused of threatening the parent of a boy killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting, in Newtown, Connecticut, because she thought it was a hoax pleaded not guilty Monday and was barred from visiting websites that promote such false conspiracy theories. (Paula McMahon/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A guilty plea and sentencing are set for a Tampa woman accused of threatening a man whose 6-year-old son was killed in the 2012 mass shooting at a Connecticut school she believed was a hoax.

A hearing is set Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale federal court for 57-year-old Lucy Richards, who failed to show up at a previous guilty plea hearing.

Richards was arrested in Tampa on four felony counts of transmitting threats to Lenny Pozner, father of 6-year-old Noah Pozner who died in the 2012 mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

Prosecutors say Richards sent the messages after viewing conspiracy theory websites.

Richards lives in Brandon, but threats were received by Pozner in Palm Beach County, according to court records.

Prosecutors and Richards’ attorney recommend a prison sentence of between 10 and 16 months.

