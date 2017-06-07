Tampa woman to be sentenced for threatening father of boy, 6, killed in Newton mass shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A guilty plea and sentencing are set for a Tampa woman accused of threatening a man whose 6-year-old son was killed in the 2012 mass shooting at a Connecticut school she believed was a hoax.
A hearing is set Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale federal court for 57-year-old Lucy Richards, who failed to show up at a previous guilty plea hearing.
Richards was arrested in Tampa on four felony counts of transmitting threats to Lenny Pozner, father of 6-year-old Noah Pozner who died in the 2012 mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
Prosecutors say Richards sent the messages after viewing conspiracy theory websites.
Richards lives in Brandon, but threats were received by Pozner in Palm Beach County, according to court records.
Prosecutors and Richards’ attorney recommend a prison sentence of between 10 and 16 months.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Deputies: Sebring woman let snake bite baby
- Cashews recalled because of glass fragments
- Man accused of shooting at Pinellas Uber driver, passengers
- St. Pete residents upset over hate signs posted in neighbor’s yard
- Co-worker asked for protection from Orlando workplace gunman who killed 5
- Authorities identify disgruntled ex-worker, 5 people he killed at Orlando business
- Deputies: Man stuffed 15 bottles of motor oil, 30 DVDs down his pants at Polk 7-Eleven
- Georgia man wrangles snake out of gas pump
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.