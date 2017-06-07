Strong storm leaves mess behind in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – All across Sarasota County, the fast-moving storm left quite a mess behind. Emergency crews and clean up teams had to be quickly dispatched, creating some traffic headaches Wednesday morning.

In Englewood, powerful winds pulled up entire trees, littering a golf course. After their tee time was cut short, some golfers helped wrangle an alligator that wandered into a parking lot.

On the opposite end of Sarasota County, visitors at the Resort at Longboat Key Club were stunned when the storm damaged a roof.

The skylight in the foyer was ripped apart, spewing glass and water everywhere.

“It looks like a Florida weather cleanup operation,” said Sandra Rios with the Resort at Longboat Key Club.

The storm left a headache for drivers. Longboat Key was littered with tree limbs.

“The winds were powerful enough to do some damage,” said Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cumming.

Crews tried to clear the roads as quickly as they could, but traffic throughout the area was backed up for nearly an hour because of flooded streets.

Officials said because of summer rain patterns and hurricane season, this is a lesson to keep an eye out.

“The weather is still coming at us in the Gulf and we’re just going to monitor it and take action when necessary,” said Chief Cumming.

Thankfully, there were no injuries.

Crews also spent the afternoon looking for blocked storm drains. A large number of athletic fields throughout the county were closed.

If you ever spot any issues due to weather, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.

