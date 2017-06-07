Small gator herded from Myakka Pines Golf Club parking lot

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – Employees at the Myakka Pines Golf Club had to herd a small alligator out of their parking lot into a creek.
Videos of the gator encounter were posted to their Facebook page on Wednesday.
