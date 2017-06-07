Questions surround death of Florida girl 12, homicide suspected

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Naomi Jones was reported missing on May 31. CNN image

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – Two senior prosecutors who specialize in homicide have been assigned to the case of the 12-year-old Florida girl whose body was found in a creek days after she went missing.

But little else has been made public about what happened to Naomi Jones between May 31 when she was last seen and Monday, when two fishermen found her body.

The Pensacola News Journal reports police have questioned two people on interest in the case.

No one has been charged in her death.

On Tuesday investigators searched Eight Mile Creek for evidence.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday, but results weren’t released.

Naomi graduated from elementary school and was set to start middle school in the fall. KlassKids Foundation stared a GoFundMe for Naomi’s family.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

BACK TO TOP STORIES  

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s